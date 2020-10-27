Melissa Kaye Just Solidified Chains as the Hottest Current Jewelry Trend
New York—Melissa Kaye has debuted a near-perfect chain that has been years in the making.
Chains have been a hot jewelry trend for the last few years, but, like all of Kaye’s work, hers reveals expert engineering and originality.
Stylistically, the “Ada” chain has the most in common with a Mariner or Gucci chain, with bold, tactile links that wouldn’t be out of place on Bianca Jagger at Studio 54 but remain wearable for everyday due to their delicate scale.
Ada features a large array of pieces—necklaces, bracelets, rings and varying lengths of a drop earring.
One imagines future iterations will expand into even more fabrications, such as all-gold versions, but in this first collection each piece alternates 18-karat gold links with diamond-set connecting links.
The proportion of the painstakingly precise ratio of graduated diamonds is signature Kaye.
The Ada chain is distinctive from everything else on the market, similar to how Kaye put her stamp on the enamel jewelry trend by formulating her own neon interpretation.
Customers will find plenty of that in Ada, including the two new colors Kaye introduced this summer.
White and black enamel provide neutral options for the color-phobic or enamel-curious, while classic 18-karat yellow, white or rose gold deliver a much more traditional feel.
Just launched exclusively at social media shopping upstart Threads, Ada will soon arrive on Kaye’s website and at her retail partners.
The collection starts at $2,750 for a pinky ring and goes up to $24,450 for a necklace with all-diamond links.
In the new Ada collection, Melissa Kaye shows a chain link makes an excellent drop earring.
Ada bracelet in 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds and orange enamel
In pinky size, an Ada ring provides the collection’s starting point, selling for $2,750.
The Ada link on full display as a necklace.
This huggie hoop is the smallest earring. With white enamel, it’s a neutral take on enamel for the color shy.
In 18-karat yellow, rose or white gold (pictured), the Ada link becomes classic and traditional.
