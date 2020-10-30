Amanda’s Style File: Frightfully Beautiful
Halloween is a time for adults to embrace their inner child. Costumes and makeup can help transform individuals into anything, or anyone, their heart desires.
Halloween isn’t a serious holiday. It’s fun, and filled with fantasy and over-the-top decorations for the body, home and outdoors.
It is no wonder, then, that so many jewelry designers use their creativity to celebrate the iconic symbols that define this festive holiday.
Skulls, bats, skeletons, ghosts, pumpkins, daggers, spiders, and spider webs become works of art in silver, gold, diamonds, and colored gemstones.
Halloween may only last one day, but the pieces of jewelry featured in this edition of Amanda’s Style File will be loved and worn day in and day out, long after the ghouls are gone.
Enjoy these frightfully beautiful creations.
Alison Lou 14-karat yellow gold Ghost huggies with white diamonds and enamel ($410)
Norma Wellington Designs 14-karat gold spider with ruby eyes ($900)
Castro NYC’s ring features an opal set with pear-shaped no-heat rubies plus orange sapphire, green garnet and emerald ($18,950)
Milamore 18-karat yellow gold spider charm with pearl and sapphire ($720)
Jamie Joseph oxidized sterling silver and brass necklace with raven skull and diamond pave beak ($1,180)
Jules Kim of Bijules “Transylvania Ribbon Ring” is available in either silver with gold vermeil and a lab-grown ruby ($375) or 14-karat yellow gold with a tourmaline ($1,375).
Coomi Antiquity pendant set in 20-karat yellow gold with spider and web design featuring diamonds, carnelian, ruby and crystal ($16,000)
Nouvel Heritage diamond, tourmaline, sapphire and 18-karat yellow gold skull medallion ($2,900)
DRU. black and white diamond and 14-karat yellow gold Wicked ring ($3,850)
Dilamani black and white diamond spider web ring in 14-karat white gold ($6,600)
Graziela black diamond and 18-karat dark rhodium spider necklace ($5,290)
Lydia Courteille’s Gardens of Xochimilco collection 18-karat gold ring with diamond, orange sapphire, orange opal, tsavorite, peridot and enamel (€19,500, about $22,900)
Melissa Kaye 18-karat black gold large Lola Needle Earrings with black diamonds ($6,650)
Pamela Love 18-karat yellow gold Dagger earrings with diamonds and rubies ($3,800)
Robinson Pelham midi orange sapphire single orb hoop with a spider web diamond EarWish charm in 14-karat yellow gold ($844)
Rudy Blu oxidized sterling silver and carved skull pearl hoop earrings ($289)
Samuel B. sterling silver skull and volcanic lava gemstone bracelet from Bali ($259)
Sarah Hendler citrine, black spinel and 18-karat yellow gold earrings ($3,100)
Sylva & Cie emerald-eyed carved meteorite Juliette skull pendant with diamonds set in 18-karat yellow gold ($6,625)
Syna 18-karat yellow gold Australian Lightning Ridge opal skull pin/pendant with champagne diamonds and tsavorite ($9,850)
Theo Fennell 18-karat white gold, diamond and black diamond skull and snake ring ($18,090)
Wendy Yue 18-karat blackened gold skeleton bangle with gray, white, black, fancy, and champagne-colored diamonds ($52,300)
