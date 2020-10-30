National Jeweler

Amanda’s Style File: Frightfully Beautiful

By Amanda Gizzi
Halloween is a time for adults to embrace their inner child. Costumes and makeup can help transform individuals into anything, or anyone, their heart desires.

Halloween isn’t a serious holiday. It’s fun, and filled with fantasy and over-the-top decorations for the body, home and outdoors.

It is no wonder, then, that so many jewelry designers use their creativity to celebrate the iconic symbols that define this festive holiday.

Skulls, bats, skeletons, ghosts, pumpkins, daggers, spiders, and spider webs become works of art in silver, gold, diamonds, and colored gemstones.

Halloween may only last one day, but the pieces of jewelry featured in this edition of Amanda’s Style File will be loved and worn day in and day out, long after the ghouls are gone.

Enjoy these frightfully beautiful creations.





