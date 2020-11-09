These Greek Jewels Are Up for Auction
New York—The Hellenic Initiative’s eighth annual gala has, predictably, gone virtual.
Each year, Greek jewelry, fashion and home designers donate pieces to be auctioned ahead of the gala, with raised funds benefiting the initiative that supports Greece’s humanitarian and economic recovery through aiding various nonprofit organizations and investing in Greek entrepreneurs and leaders.
This year, representing Greece’s rich jewelry tradition in the silent charity auction are jewels from Nikos Koulis, an Athens native, and Prounis, the eponymous line by American designer Jean Prounis, who is of Greek heritage and whose work is inspired by jewels from ancient Greece and Rome.
Nikos Koulis is offering a sleek 18-karat white gold pendant with emerald, white diamonds and black diamonds on an 18-karat white gold chain from the “Oui” collection.
Normally sold for $4,000, bids start at $2,000 for the piece.
Prounis, meanwhile, is offering its “Nona Drop Earrings,” so called for the Latin term meaning “having nine.” It refers to the nine granules featured in each 22-karat gold earring, which also features a rainbow moonstone cabochon.
Handmade in New York City and valued at $4,000, the earrings also start at $2,000.
More affordable jewels include the gift-worthy Elena Votsi “Evil Eye Bracelet” made of blown glass on a pink cord, which has a $175 minimum bid and sells for $340; a rhodium-plated sterling silver cuff from Huffy Jewels valued at $500 and starting at $250; and rhodium-plated sterling silver earrings from Vanile on the Rock by Vanessa Geroulanos, valued at $160 and available at a minimum bid of $75.
The auction is underway now, concluding Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. EDT in concurrence with the virtual gala.
The Hellenic Initiative was established in 2012. The secular nonprofit has committed or distributed $5.7 million toward direct crisis relief, plus $10.1 million toward economic and entrepreneurial development.
This year, funds raised are earmarked for hunger relief, health and social welfare support, as well as vocational training.
Not limited to jewels, the auction also offers art, spirits, food and luxury vacations. The full list, with bids open to all, is online.
Last year’s gala garnered more than $2.3 million.
