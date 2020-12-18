Piece of the Week: Bea Bongiasca’s On-Trend Yellow Ring
Italian designer Bea Bongiasca is known for her use of brightly colored enamel that’s shaped into classic forms—an Art Pop take on a flower, for example—or bent into squiggly lines to resemble a vine, as seen here in the designer’s Baby Vine Tendril ring.
The ring is crafted in 9-karat gold and silver with a 0.55-carat marquise-cut topaz, and the shade of the yellow enamel is right on trend for 2021.
Color Institute Pantone has named “Illuminating” as one of its Colors of the Year for 2021, stating that the vibrant, lemony hue is sunny and optimistic.
The same could be said for Bongiasca’s pieces, which explode with fun shapes and vibrant colors, and are priced right.
The Baby Vine Tendril ring retails for $675. It might be the perfect piece for the jewelry buyer looking to treat themselves to a little optimism as the world turns the page on 2020.
For more on the designer and her work, visit BeaBongiasca.com.
