See Pop Star Ariana Grande’s Unusual Engagement Ring
New York—Blame it on Emma Stone?
Last year, the actress announced her engagement, as one does, on Instagram, showcasing a Kataoka pearl ring on that finger.
Now, a year later, pop juggernaut Ariana Grande has done the same, albeit more coyly sandwiching the ring pics in an Instagram carousel of photos showing her alongside her boyfriend of about a year, luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez.
Though Grande might have teased the news a little, when followers clicked through they got an up close view of her engagement ring.
Forevermark Merchandising Manager Kylie Bee told National Jeweler, “Ariana’s ring looks to be a 5-8 carat elongated oval diamond paired next to a simple pearl on a thin platinum band. The diamond appears to be very well cut and looks to be a high color seeing as set next to the white pearl it doesn’t show any warm tones at all.”
Bee estimated the ring to cost upward of $200,000.
Stephanie Gottlieb thought the carat weight is likely on the lower end of that estimate.
“I would guess that the diamond is a colorless 4-5 carat elongated oval shape, which would put the price at $100,000 to $400,000 depending on the particulars of quality,” she said.
The design is unique yet showcases several current bridal jewelry trends, starting with an uptick in proposals during the pandemic, according to jewelers around the country.
According to The Knot’s recently released survey, white metals are still the most popular and ovals are the hottest fancy shape, usurping princess cuts to become the second most popular shape after round brilliant cuts.
Additionally, in recent years, “alternative engagement rings,” or rings other than a diamond solitaire have become more mainstream, and Grande’s bauble shows shades of that by the diamond’s tilted setting, and by the incorporation of a pearl.
The two-stone look adds the bridal jewel a personality all its own. It could signify Grande’s birthstone (the songstress was born in June), though eagle-eyed Grande stans have ventured it’s the same pearl the singer’s grandfather wore on a stick pin, which her grandmother gave to her after he died.
Just as jewelry industry members were quick to pan Emma Stone’s engagement ring choice, citing a pearl as impractical for everyday wear, Gottlieb also warned of the potential perils in Grande’s ring.
“While I love the sentiment of Ariana including a family heirloom pearl in the ring, pearls are easily damaged by chemicals and acids, and can be scratched from everyday wear and tear, so the ring design is quite fragile.”
Grande, who got her start with a supporting role on a Nickelodeon channel television show before shooting to fame for her impressive vocals as a pop singer, posted her good news on Sunday, the same day her Netflix concert special debuted.
