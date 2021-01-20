National Jeweler

Amanda’s Style File: Men’s Wedding Bands

By Amanda Gizzi
The year 2021 will be the year of “I do.”

With many couples putting off weddings in 2020, this will be a year of unions and making love a priority.

The wedding band is one of the most important aspects of the wedding itself. It is a symbol of unity and the forever bond between two people.

And today, it is more important than ever that the wedding band represents not only love but reflects the wearer’s personality and style. After all, it is the one item that will be worn every day for the rest of their lives.

Historically, men’s wedding bands have been simple—gold or platinum bands with no frills. It’s a style that is classic and has a timeless appeal.

However, more and more men are finding joy in rings with diamonds, gemstones, textured metals, alternative materials, and an overall style that keeps with their own.

TAGS:   Trends , Designers , Bridal
