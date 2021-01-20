Amanda’s Style File: Men’s Wedding Bands
The year 2021 will be the year of “I do.”
With many couples putting off weddings in 2020, this will be a year of unions and making love a priority.
The wedding band is one of the most important aspects of the wedding itself. It is a symbol of unity and the forever bond between two people.
And today, it is more important than ever that the wedding band represents not only love but reflects the wearer’s personality and style. After all, it is the one item that will be worn every day for the rest of their lives.
Historically, men’s wedding bands have been simple—gold or platinum bands with no frills. It’s a style that is classic and has a timeless appeal.
However, more and more men are finding joy in rings with diamonds, gemstones, textured metals, alternative materials, and an overall style that keeps with their own.
Here are some personality-filled bands to explore.
Rosa Van Parys Jewelry 18-karat black gold infinity pyramid band with blue sapphires ($5,772)
Cliq platinum classic rounded band with hand-applied hammered finish and soft matte texture ($4,203)
Effy Jewelry diamond ring set in 14-karat white and yellow gold ($2,275)
Julie Lamb NY solid 18-karat yellow gold half round wedding band with a sculpted vine relief inside of the ring accented by two burnish-set blue sapphires ($3,950)
Forevermark platinum dome band with diamonds ($695)
Dana Bronfman 18-karat Fairmined gold classic wide hammered band ($3,235)
Hoorsenbuhs 18-karat rose gold “Americana” ring ($2,000)
Jacquie Aiche 14-karat yellow gold snake skin band ring ($4,875)
Grace Lee solid 14-karat gold flat band ring ($335)
Di Modolo for Mayors 18-karat white gold and onyx men’s “Falco” ring ($5,450)
John Hardy 18-karat yellow gold Classic Chain band ring ($2,600)
Tacori mixed finish platinum and diamond band ($4,360)
Established men’s Claddagh ring in 14-karat yellow gold ($4,095)
Eva Fehren “The Diamond Rhombus” signet ring in 18-karat palladium white gold with a white diamond ($7,850)
Graziela 18-karat white gold, black diamond and enamel ring ($3,600)
Lika Behar 24-karat gold and oxidized silver hammered “Ios” ring ($2,020)
Sandy Leong 18-karat recycled white gold “Commitment” band with a champagne diamond ($4,800)
Michelle Fantaci 14-karat yellow gold domed anchor band with diamonds ($3,960)
Nouvel Heritage 18-karat white gold and diamond ring ($2,350)
State Property “Phantom” ring in fused 18-karat rose and white gold ($3,880)
