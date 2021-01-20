See the Buzziest New Line of Engagement Rings

New York—Alison Lou isn’t completely new to bridal.

Best known for its playful approach to fine jewelry—think emojis and pasta shapes as design motifs and rainbow shades of enamel—designer Alison Chemla has crafted engagement rings for some pretty famous brides, Emily Ratajkowski and Jennifer Lawrence among them.

It was Chemla’s private clientele that inspired her to launch “I Do by Lou,” a line of customizable engagement rings based on seven key styles.

“I have been designing bridal quietly for several years and would showcase a ring here or there on our Instagram,” the designer explained.

“We would always see an amazing response and get personal requests, so I knew it was time to do something more formal. My seven designs are based on rings I had done for customers in the past.”

A newlywed herself, Chemla received her GIA diamond certification two years ago.

Her seven signature settings mix classic bridal elements, like a diamond solitaire, with the sense of fun and cheekiness devotees have come to expect from the brand.

“While our settings can feel very classic, I designed them with our customer in mind. Someone who is not afraid to take a risk, to modernize classic bridal, and who wants their personality reflected in their ring. ‘I Do by Lou’ has a less conventional approach to bridal [than traditional styles].”

The “Gloria” and “Victoria” styles feature a round diamond solitaire and emerald-cut diamond solitaire respectively, with a thin enamel halo to add an unexpected pop of color.

Chemla said since launching “I Do by Lou” in December, these styles have proven the most popular.





The “Babs” AlisonLou3 AlisonLou3

AlisonLou3 AlisonLou3 The “Beth” AlisonLou7 AlisonLou7

AlisonLou7 AlisonLou7 The “Gloria” AlisonLou1 AlisonLou1

AlisonLou1 AlisonLou1 The “Samantha” AlisonLou4 AlisonLou4

AlisonLou4 AlisonLou4 The “Cookie” AlisonLou5 AlisonLou5

AlisonLou5 AlisonLou5 “The Monet” AlisonLou6 AlisonLou6

AlisonLou6 AlisonLou6 This wedding band features diamond initials, “A” and “C,” and a heart-shaped diamond. AlisonLou8 AlisonLou8 The “Babs” The “Beth” The “Gloria” The “Samantha” The “Cookie” “The Monet” This wedding band features diamond initials, “A” and “C,” and a heart-shaped diamond.

























The designer’s answer to brides’ demand for heavy gold styles is “Babs,” a thick gold band featuring an east-west flush-set pear diamond center stone surrounded by a scattering of flush-set round diamonds, and the “Monet,” a prong-set round diamond on a thick, octahedral, signet-style band.

The “Cookie” ring features a round brilliant diamond on a split, enamel-covered band, while the “Samantha” is the oeuvre’s most traditional, featuring a cushion-cut set diamond set on an angle on a simple pave diamond-set band.

A curving open ring featuring an oval-cut diamond, the “Beth,” is reminiscent of a vintage snake style, and boasts all that metal clients are asking for.

“Gold-heavy [is] something we are seeing a lot of our brides lean toward,” the designer said.

Alison Lou “Mrs.” bands, available in every letter of the alphabet, are a natural counterpart to the new bridal selection, though Chemla has also created a special gold wedding band featuring initial-cut diamonds, too, which would also make great engagement rings for couples of any gender.

“Our goal with the collection is to have something for everyone and to create a ring you will want to wear every day, forever,” Chemla added.

Each “I Do by Lou” style is completely customizable. Customers can decide the metal, center stone and enamel color to their liking.

Currently, clients start the design process by submitting a form on the Alison Lou website. From there, they can meet at the brand’s New York City showroom or virtually.

Chemla will also create entirely bespoke styles for brides-to-be, or help them reset their current rings to feel more like them.

Ultimately, collaboration is at the heart of “I Do by Lou.”

“We want to take the ‘unapproachable’-ness out of bridal. We want to be your friend through this process and feel very lucky to be a part of the most special moment in your lives to date.”