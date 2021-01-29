National Jeweler

Piece of the Week: Rahaminov’s Hearts

By Michelle Graff
Let’s have a look at one last fabulous piece of jewelry from the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris before we turn the page on January.

The inauguration looked different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for heightened security around the Capitol.

These changes meant no slate of evening celebrations, but there were plenty of jewels on display on the afternoon of the inauguration, and on the entertainers who put on isolated, solo performances in the evening for the nationally broadcast “Celebrating America” special.
Bruce Springsteen opened the night, singing “Land of Hope and Dreams” from the Lincoln Memorial, while Katy Perry closed it, belting out her 2010 hit “Firework” in front of a breathtaking display of the same around the Washington Monument.



For the performance, the Grammy-winner, “American Idol” judge and new mom donned a pair of heart-shaped diamond earrings set in 18-karat white gold from Rahaminov Diamonds.

They were a brilliant complement to Perry’s 1950s, Audrey-Hepburn inspired red, (mostly) white and blue separates from designer Thom Browne.

The price is available upon request.



