Piece of the Week: Carbon & Hyde’s ‘Etoile’ Locket
Ear cuffs and studs to layer across multiple piercings? All manner of diamond-encrusted chains?
Carbon & Hyde is known for covering all the major everyday-wear fine jewelry bases.
The third-generation Los Angeles jewelry brand’s latest pieces are a little more romantic than its styles past, however, and are just in time for Valentine’s Day.
The new assortment feels vintage-inspired, but less in a popular-in-the-1990s way and more in an heirloom jewelry way.
Think bombe-style rings, lots of carefully crafted link chains that might have adorned your grandfather’s pocket watch, and this “Piece of the Week” necklace featuring a classic locket and a sprinkling of diamonds.
The 14-karat gold and “Etoile” locket necklace features a pleasing-to-the-eye circular array of white diamonds, and comes in white, yellow or rose gold.
It’s available now on Carbon & Hyde’s website, and sells for $3,910, chain included.
