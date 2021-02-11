National Jeweler

Amanda’s Style File: Have a Heart

By Amanda Gizzi
Not too long ago, heart-shaped stones and heart jewelry was a style faux pas.

That’s no longer the case, and heart jewelry has transformed beyond a symbol of romantic love.

While this trend is relevant around Galentine’s Day and Valentine’s Day, it is a style that will be loved and worn year-round.

The 20 pieces of jewelry selected below showcase the style range of hearts—they can be edgy, they can be cool, they can be sweet, and they can be stunning. They can also be the perfect symbol to define not just love but the wearer’s individual style.

Whether you are celebrating self-love, friendship or lifelong love, this style is sure to make the heart beat.





