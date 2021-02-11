Amanda’s Style File: Have a Heart
Not too long ago, heart-shaped stones and heart jewelry was a style faux pas.
That’s no longer the case, and heart jewelry has transformed beyond a symbol of romantic love.
While this trend is relevant around Galentine’s Day and Valentine’s Day, it is a style that will be loved and worn year-round.
The 20 pieces of jewelry selected below showcase the style range of hearts—they can be edgy, they can be cool, they can be sweet, and they can be stunning. They can also be the perfect symbol to define not just love but the wearer’s individual style.
Whether you are celebrating self-love, friendship or lifelong love, this style is sure to make the heart beat.
Eden Presley 14-karat yellow gold Love Luck ring with mixed sapphires and opal ($3,100)
Theo Fennell 18-karat white gold Rainbow Art charm with ruby, sapphire and tsavorite (£1,500)
Alice Pierre 14-karat gold mini open heart necklace ($200)
Loriann Jewelry heart shape pendant with multicolored sapphires, white enamel and 14-karat yellow gold ($1,550)
Dilamani diamond arrow and “I heart u” charm necklace set in 14-karat rose gold ($1,560)
Temple St. Clair 18-karat gold pendant with rock crystal ($2,950)
Ashley Zhang Ruby Heart Love Token with diamonds in 14-karat gold ($1,280)
Alison Lou SuperLou diamond heart ring in 14-karat yellow gold with pave white diamonds and enamel ($4,400)
AnaKatarina 18-karat gold “Philia” (friendship) love token necklace with a hand carved blue agate cameo ($5,450)
Jennifer Fisher 14-karat yellow gold medium heart charm with arrow ($825)
Rebecca Romijn x Maya Brenner blue sapphire Sweetheart necklace in 14-karat yellow gold ($748)
Arman Sarkisyan 18-karat gold and oxidized silver Cupid’s Arrow earrings with tanzanite and diamonds ($8,910)
Buccellati Ramage Heart Pendant in 18-karat yellow and white gold with rose-cut diamonds ($8,300)
Ileana Makri Promise Heart Pendant in 18-karat yellow gold with white diamonds ($5,177)
Katherine Jetter classic opal heart ring in 18-karat yellow gold ($3,960)
Mateo Secret Heart Necklace in 14-karat gold with crystal quartz and diamonds ($1,950)
Sig Ward Jewelry 18-karat yellow gold earrings with aquamarine, tourmaline and morganite hearts set with white and blue enamel ($7,920)
Rahaminov Diamonds heart shape halo pendant with pink diamonds set in 18-karat rose gold ($72,150)
Kwiat platinum, diamond and ruby ring ($84,800)
Wempe Amore Necklace in 18-karat rose gold (price available upon request)
