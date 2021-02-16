Le Vian Celebrates 20 Years of Chocolate Diamonds

New York—Le Vian is celebrating the twentieth anniversary of the debut of its Chocolate Diamonds collection.

The luxury jeweler introduced the Chocolate and Vanilla collection in the early 2000s, marketing brown diamonds as “chocolate” and white metals as “vanilla.”

The collection would continue to evolve through the years, adding a new “strawberry gold” flavor, a proprietary softer tone pink gold, in 2005.

In 2009, the chocolate diamonds found their way into timepieces.

The jeweler has exacting standards regarding what it takes to be considered a Chocolate Diamond.

Though all parameters are considered, strength of color is one of the most important factors to Le Vian’s diamond buyers.

Chocolate Diamonds must rate between a C4 and C7 on the Argyle color scale and have a certain hue, tone and saturation.

Fewer than five percent of diamonds from the Argyle Mine meet the standard, said Le Vian’s website.

Chocolate diamonds range from deep champagne colors to fancy dark browns, in line with GIA’s color chart. The clarity must be an SI or higher.

To celebrate the anniversary, the company has created a series of six and 15-second ads for social media, a change from its usual 30-second Le Vian television ads as it looks to target Millennials and Gen Z consumers.

“Indulgent and irresistible, our Chocolate Diamonds jewels have been tempting consumers for two decades,” said CEO Eddie Le Vian in a statement.

“Le Vian has always been committed to innovation and is proud to have created adverts that target the busy, modern jewelry collector and bring joy in challenging times.”

The new ads are doing well, said Le Vian, garnering more than 10,000 daily views and strong consumer engagement via likes and comments.