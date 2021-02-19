Piece of the Week: Ileana Makri’s ‘Cascade’ Necklace
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
With winter weather taking a serious toll, some sunny yellow gold can provide just the antidote to cold temperatures, helping one fantasize about warmer occasions ahead.
Ileana Makri’s “Cascade” necklace, for example, which is inspired by shimmering waterfalls, provides just the right motivation for planning a dream vacation.
Rendered in 18-karat yellow gold and featuring a single 0.57-carat, square-cut white diamond, consider purchasing this “Piece of the Week,” (or at least pinning it to a vision board), the first step toward your next trip.
It sells for $27,104 on ileanamakri.com. See it in action in the video below.
