Piece of the Week: Ileana Makri’s ‘Cascade’ Necklace

By Ashley Davis
With winter weather taking a serious toll, some sunny yellow gold can provide just the antidote to cold temperatures, helping one fantasize about warmer occasions ahead.

Ileana Makri’s “Cascade” necklace, for example, which is inspired by shimmering waterfalls, provides just the right motivation for planning a dream vacation.
20210219 POTW IleanaMakri2
Rendered in 18-karat yellow gold and featuring a single 0.57-carat, square-cut white diamond, consider purchasing this “Piece of the Week,” (or at least pinning it to a vision board), the first step toward your next trip.

It sells for $27,104 on ileanamakri.com. See it in action in the video below.





