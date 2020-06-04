National Jeweler

Amanda’s Style File: Welcoming June with Birthstones

By Amanda Gizzi
May was a marathon. It felt like it dragged on and on, while simultaneously seeming to fly by.

Now, in a blink of an eye, June is upon us.

June is typically a time of celebration: graduations, Pride festivities and weddings.

But 2020 is not a typical year and many celebrations are being put on hold or taking the backseat as we fight important battles as a country.

While celebrations will be different this year, those who have a birthday this month deserve to be celebrated with one of three wonderful birthstone options.

Alexandrites, cultured pearls and moonstones have magical qualities that make them as distinct as the individuals who wear them.

The pieces of jewelry featured in this Amanda’s Style File let the stones and pearls be the stars of the designs.

Here are 18 pieces to explore and celebrate this month.





