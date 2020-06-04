Amanda’s Style File: Welcoming June with Birthstones
agizzi@jewelers.org
May was a marathon. It felt like it dragged on and on, while simultaneously seeming to fly by.
Now, in a blink of an eye, June is upon us.
June is typically a time of celebration: graduations, Pride festivities and weddings.
But 2020 is not a typical year and many celebrations are being put on hold or taking the backseat as we fight important battles as a country.
While celebrations will be different this year, those who have a birthday this month deserve to be celebrated with one of three wonderful birthstone options.
Alexandrites, cultured pearls and moonstones have magical qualities that make them as distinct as the individuals who wear them.
The pieces of jewelry featured in this Amanda’s Style File let the stones and pearls be the stars of the designs.
Here are 18 pieces to explore and celebrate this month.
Imperial graduated pearl line earrings set in 14-karat gold ($295)
Sig Ward 14-karat yellow gold ring with mabe pearl, alexandrite and diamonds ($5,435)
Andrea Fohrman 14-karat yellow gold mini Cosmo rainbow moonstone earrings with diamonds ($990)
Jacquie Aiche pearl pavé Alphabet Ring in 14-karat rose gold and mother-of-pearl ($775)
Brent Neale large Clam Shell Ring in 18-karat yellow gold with South Sea pearl, white diamonds, emeralds and sapphires ($15,500)
Pamela Zamore oval star choker with moonstone in 18-karat yellow gold and signature sandblast finish ($1,950)
Yoko London freshwater pearl and diamond earrings set in 18-karat white gold ($1,700)
Zoe Chicco 14-karat extra-large oval link baroque pearl dangle bracelet ($1,075)
Colette 18-karat white gold earrings with diamonds and pearls ($13,230)
Gurhan Oyster Spell Pendant with Japanese pearl and white diamond briolette set in 22-karat gold ($3,250)
Donni 14-karat gold filled chain and freshwater baroque pearl ($138)
Harwell Godfrey Poison Ring with Tahitian pearl center stone set in 18-karat yellow gold ($5,990)
Omi Privé cat’s eye alexandrite ring set in platinum and accented with alexandrites and diamonds ($51,000)
Jane Taylor Chubby Stud Hoops in 14-karat yellow gold with white freshwater pearls ($2,585)
Nak Armstrong 20-karat rose gold Pleated Rivere Necklace with rainbow moonstones and white diamond pavé ($19,300)
Nam Cho 18-karat rose gold Bull’s Eye ring with gray moonstone center and champagne diamonds ($9,867)
Cirari 14-karat white gold ring featuring a 4.23-carat oval-cut moonstone with blue sapphires and white diamonds ($2,017)
Wendy Yue 18-karat rose gold earrings with pearls, pink opals, and champagne diamonds ($6,000)
Get the Daily News >