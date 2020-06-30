National Jeweler

Amanda’s Style File: Crazy for Cabochons

By Amanda Gizzi
agizzi@jewelers.org
Gemstone jewelry is as popular as ever, largely because gems have the remarkable ability to speak to consumers on a personal level.

While fancy cuts and facets can bring out a stone’s beauty and make them sparkle, cabochon gemstones have a subtle way of letting color shine.

Cabochons are stars on their own and can take center stage in a simple setting. They also look great as part of an ensemble, paired with smaller faceted stones in complimentary colors.

These Style File selections showcase cabs’ beauty and reminds us all that subtlety can be brilliant.





TAGS:   Colored Gemstones , Trends
