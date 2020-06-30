Amanda’s Style File: Crazy for Cabochons
While fancy cuts and facets can bring out a stone’s beauty and make them sparkle, cabochon gemstones have a subtle way of letting color shine.
Cabochons are stars on their own and can take center stage in a simple setting. They also look great as part of an ensemble, paired with smaller faceted stones in complimentary colors.
These Style File selections showcase cabs’ beauty and reminds us all that subtlety can be brilliant.
Campbell and Charlotte pink tourmaline cabochon “Found” cigar band set in 14-karat gold ($3,200)
GiGi Ferranti “Lucia” amethyst cabochon ring with pink sapphires and rubies set in 14-karat yellow gold ($2,800)
Gumuchian 18-karat yellow gold “Maze” ring with a cabochon green tourmaline ($4,200)
Luvente 14-karat rose gold ring featuring blue topaz and diamonds ($1,775)
Vtse 18-karat yellow gold bracelet with yellow beryl cabochons ($15,000)
M. Spalten triple stone ring with labradorite, cabochon blue topaz and diamond in 18-karat rose gold ($4,600)
Anna Sheffield “Terra Firma” cabochon necklace with 14-karat yellow gold, quartz and grey diamonds ($5,250)
Arman Sarkisyan 22-karat gold and oxidized silver opal cabochon drop earrings with sapphires and diamonds ($10,960)
Brent Neale one-of-a-kind opal heart “Gypsy” ring in 18-karat yellow gold (Price Upon Request)
Goshwara “Rock ‘N Roll” multicolor oval cabochon bracelet with amethyst, blue topaz, sapphire, quartz and citrine set in 18-karat yellow gold ($11,500)
LALI Jewels 18-karat white gold necklace featuring multi-color tourmaline cabochons and diamonds ($66,900)
