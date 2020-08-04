National Jeweler

Amanda’s Style File: Peridot and Spinel

By Amanda Gizzi
It’s getting hot in here. August promises to have the mercury rising outside, however birthstone jewelry is even hotter than the scorching temperatures.

Time honored peridot remains the traditional birthstone for August babies, but that doesn’t mean that peridot jewelry is tired.

On the contrary, jewelry designers that feature peridot keep pushing their creativity, and the designs get better and better.

Spinel has surged in popularity in recent years and became an official August birthstone, in addition to peridot, in 2016. Its durability and rich, vibrant color palette makes it a welcome addition to this sizzling hot month.

Pink, red, black and gray spinel are among the colors making waves. Whether you are celebrating you this month or someone you love, there is the perfect piece of birthstone jewelry to explore.

Get started with these peridot and spinel jewels from Amanda’s Style File.





