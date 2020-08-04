Amanda’s Style File: Peridot and Spinel
Time honored peridot remains the traditional birthstone for August babies, but that doesn’t mean that peridot jewelry is tired.
On the contrary, jewelry designers that feature peridot keep pushing their creativity, and the designs get better and better.
Spinel has surged in popularity in recent years and became an official August birthstone, in addition to peridot, in 2016. Its durability and rich, vibrant color palette makes it a welcome addition to this sizzling hot month.
Pink, red, black and gray spinel are among the colors making waves. Whether you are celebrating you this month or someone you love, there is the perfect piece of birthstone jewelry to explore.
Get started with these peridot and spinel jewels from Amanda’s Style File.
Amrapali 18-karat yellow gold and peridot ring ($4,783)
Anna Sheffield “Hazeline” knife-edge solitaire ring with gray spinel in 14-karat rose gold ($3,100)
Bea Bongiasca baby vine tendril ring in 9-karat yellow gold and silver with latte enamel and marquise-cut peridot ($687)
Bondeye Jewelry black spinel, black diamond and 14-karat oxidized white gold earrings ($2,355)
Goshwara “Rock N Roll” peridot square cabochon ring in 18-karat yellow gold with diamonds (price available upon request)
Joryel Vera peridot and sterling silver contemporary styling ring ($650)
Karma El Khalil black spinel “Hedgehog Earrings” in 18-karat white gold with diamonds ($5,500)
Lali Jewels 14-karat yellow gold ring with pear-shaped peridot center ($795)
Lisa Nik 18-karat white gold asymmetrical mixed color spinel earrings with diamonds ($12,285)
Luvente 14-karat white gold rosemary necklace with black spinel and diamonds ($1,150)
Nak Armstrong 20-karat rose gold “Ruffled Ear Lassos” with black spinel ($9,250)
Nouvel Heritage spinel and 18-karat rose gold ring ($5,200)
Pippa Small 18-karat gold peridot “Mughal” bracelet ($1,780)
Rush Jewelry Design 22-karat “Totem” pendant with bronze and spinel ($3,980)
Sarah Hendler peridot and 18-karat yellow gold bangle ($2,850)
Sorellina “Nomad Hexagon Studs” in 18-karat yellow gold with spinel and blue sapphire ($3,200)
