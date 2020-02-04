National Jeweler

Suspects Charged in Theft of Formula 1 Heiress’ Jewelry

Burglars broke into the home of Tamara Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone, on Dec. 13. (Image credit: Wikimedia Commons/ Richard Goldschmidt)

London—Officials suspect a mother-and-son team are behind the theft of Formula 1 heiress Tamara Ecclestone’s jewelry, estimated to be worth $66 million.

Maria Mester, 47, and Emil-Bogdan Savastru, 29, are accused of breaking into Ecclestone’s home in London’s Kensington neighborhood on Dec. 13, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed to National Jeweler.

Ecclestone, the daughter of former Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone, had just left for vacation with her family when the break-in occurred, as per an AP report.

The building’s security team alerted the local police.

“Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident,” said a family statement following the robbery. 

The stolen items include jewelry, watches, and cash, most of which have not been recovered, court officials told the AP.

The missing jewelry includes rings, earrings, and a Cartier bangle Ecclestone received as a wedding gift, according to The Sun.

Mester and Savastru were each charged with conspiracy to commit high-value burglary during a hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court.

The pair identified themselves as Romanian nationals, said the AP report. Mester was taken into custody at London’s Stansted Airport while Savastru was apprehended at Heathrow Airport.

They will be kept in custody until their next hearing, which is set for Feb. 28 at Isleworth Crown Court.

Two other suspects, a 21-year-old man arrested at Stanstead Airport and a 31-year-old man arrested at an address in East London have been released under investigation, said the Metropolitan Police.





