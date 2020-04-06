Suspects in Murder of Connecticut Jeweler in Custody
Stamford, Conn.—Law enforcement authorities have suspects in custody whom they believe to be responsible for the March 28 robbery and murder of Stamford, Connecticut jewelry store owner Mark Vuono.
The CT Post reported Saturday that the suspects were arrested last Tuesday evening (March 31) in New York on unrelated charges, though police are providing few details at this time.
According to the Post, Stamford police Capt. Richard Conklin did not name the suspects, say where they were arrested or how many there are, or specify under which charges they are being held.
He did say that the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office and the state attorney’s office in Stamford assisted his department in making the arrests.
Conklin also said police are moving as quickly as possible in the case but noted their investigation is somewhat hampered by COVID-19, which has forced the closure of some institutions and the reallocation of resources.
Vuono, 69, was found dead in his store on the afternoon of March 31 by a customer who suspected a crime had taken place and called police.
The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide by firearm, marking the first murder of a jeweler on the job since January 2018, according to the Jewelers’ Security Alliance.
On Friday, his wife, Ana Maria Vuono, posted a message to the store’s Facebook page.
“The loss of my husband Mark Vuono and father to our sons Andrew and David has left us devastated. He was a hard-working, gentle, kind and caring soul; a fixture of our community for almost 50 years. He loved coming to work every day with a bright smile,” she wrote.
“At this time, we would like to thank our community for your overwhelming support, we have read each and every one of your messages of sympathy and condolences. You have given us strength in our time of sorrow.”
Vuono was born Jan. 16, 1951 in Stamford to Charles and Grace Vuono.
He opened Marco Jewelers with his wife, whom he called Annie, in 1974.
Vuono loved working with his hands, whether he was sizing a ring or doing carpentry, and he and Annie also loved traveling together, both in the United States and abroad.
The family said there is no memorial service planned at this time due to the coronavirus pandemic but they will update the public via Facebook with any future announcements.
Those interested in sharing condolences online can do so on the Lacerenza Funeral Home website. Memorial trees also can be planted in Vuono’s honor.
