3 Suspects Indicted in Fatal Robbery of CT Jewelry Store
Stamford, Conn.—A federal grandy jury in Connecticut has indicted three men allegedly involved in the armed and fatal holdup of Marco Jewelers jewelry store.
Robert Rallo, Thomas Liberatore and Paul “Tony Pro” Prosano were previously charged with the federal offense of interference with commerce by robbery (Hobbs Act robbery).
A second federal offense of interstate transportation of stolen property has been added to their charges, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut.
The superseding indictment also charges Rallo, aided and abetted by Liberatore, with using a firearm to cause a death during a robbery.
The three men were taken into custody in early April.
Stamford police officers responded to Marco Jewelers on the afternoon of March 28, where they found evidence of a robbery and store owner Mark Vuono lying on the ground in front of an open safe.
Emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.
Video surveillance obtained by investigators shows Rallo and Liberatore arriving in a black Jaguar and entering the store.
Armed with a handgun, Rallo got into a physical altercation with Vuono while Liberatore took items from the display cases, investigators said.
Rallo and Vuono, who also had a firearm, struggled next to the open safe.
During the struggle, Rallo reached into the safe and grabbed another gun, a .357 Magnum revolver, and shot and killed Vuono, investigators said.
Law enforcement traced the black Jaguar to Staten Island, New York and kept tabs on the car.
Two days after the robbery, on the night of March 30, investigators said Prosano pulled up beside the car in a black BMW X3. Rallo exited that car and got into the driver’s side of the black Jaguar.
Police followed as the two cars sped off, both later crashing with the two men attempting to flee on foot before being apprehended.
Investigators found 63 rings, eight bracelets, two tie pins, an earring and a cufflink inside the BMW as well as 23 pairs of earrings and three rings in Prosano’s home, all of which are suspected to have been stolen from Marco Jewelers.
Liberatore was also arrested on March 30.
All three defendants have been detained in New York on state parole violation charges since they were arrested.
A Hobbs Act robbery charge carries a maximum imprisonment term of 20 years, while interstate transportation of stolen property carries maximum 10 years.
If convicted of their third charge of using a firearm to cause a death during a robbery, Rallo and Liberatore face a mandatory term of life in prison, or the government could seek the death penalty.
Liberatore, meanwhile, was recently charged in a separate indictment for his alleged role in another jewelry store robbery in Greenwich, Connecticut.
