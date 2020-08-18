National Jeweler

Florida Jewelry Store Employee Shoots 2 Robbers

By Brecken Branstrator
Pembroke Pines, Fla.—A Florida jewelry store employee shot two suspects after the men attempted to rob the store Friday afternoon.

According to the Pembroke Pines Police Department, on Aug. 14 at 2:14 p.m., two male suspects entered a jewelry store located within the Pembroke Lakes Mall.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel identified the store as Elite Fine Jewelry.

While inside, one of them began to smash the glass display cases while the other started grabbing the jewelry.

Said store employee then withdrew his concealed firearm and shot at the suspects. Both were hit.

Police responded to the scene and provided immediate medical help to the suspects. Both were taken to a local hospital.

Their conditions were not known by press time. Nobody else was hurt in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.





