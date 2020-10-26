Longtime JCK Editor Rob Bates Pens Mystery Novel

New York—Rob Bates, news director for JCK, has channeled his decades of jewelry industry experience into a new novel mystery novel.

“A Murder is Forever: The Diamond District Mystery Series,” combines Bates’ industry expertise and diamond knowledge with a murder mystery storyline.

The story follows Mimi Rosen, whose family is in the diamond business.

When her diamond-dealer cousin Yosef is murdered, allegedly for a $4 million pink diamond, Rosen finds herself tangled in a conspiracy as she tries to get the bottom of who killed Yosef.

"Bates, who has more than 25 years as a journalist covering the diamond business, easily slips in loads of fascinating information on diamonds and Jewish culture without losing sight of the mystery plot. Readers will look forward to Mimi’s further adventures," said Publishers Weekly.

Bates has written about the diamond industry for more than 25 years, winning 12 editorial awards, including the Gem Award for Media Excellence in 2016.

He is also a comedy writer and performer, whose work has appeared on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update segment, Comedy Central’s website, and McSweeney's.

The book is available on Amazon and other major booksellers.