JSA Offering Reward in Stabbing Death of CA Jeweler

Los Angeles—The Jewelers’ Security Alliance is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the man who stabbed a Los Angeles jewelry store owner to death last month.

According to a release from the Los Angeles Police Department, the crime happened around 9 a.m. on Nov. 3.

The suspect entered a store in downtown L.A.’s jewelry district, stabbed the owner—identified as 62-year-old Eshagh Natanzadeh of Beverly Hills—several times, then left the store carrying a white grocery bag.



JSA President John J. Kennedy said the organization does not have any information on what exactly was taken from the store at this time.

The suspect fled on foot, heading eastbound on 7th Street from Broadway then northbound on Spring Street from 7th Street, the LAPD said.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced Natanzadeh dead at the scene.

The murder has shaken up Southern California’s Iranian-Jewish community, online publication The Forward reports, and comes as another blow to downtown L.A. jewelers already coping with COVID-19 and looting following protests this summer.

A friend has set up a GoFundMe to support the Natanzadeh family in the wake of Eshagh’s death.

The jeweler’s murder is the third death of a member of the jewelry industry while on the job this year.

In March, 69-year-old Mark Vuono was killed during an armed robbery in his Stamford, Connecticut store.

In June, 77-year-old David Dorn, a retired police captain, was shot and killed while guarding a friend’s jewelry store during rioting in St. Louis. The LAPD released surveillance video last week of the man believed to be responsible for Natanzadeh’s death.

In its email alert that went out Thursday, JSA said the suspect (pictured above in security camera stills) is described as being between 30 and 40 years old, 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 160-180 pounds.

JSA is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. The reward hotline is 800-537-0067.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the JSA at 212-687-0328 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or the Los Angeles Police Department at 877-527-3247.