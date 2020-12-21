Customs Seizes Nearly $10M in Counterfeit Jewelry, Watches

Cincinnati—U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati seized two shipments of counterfeit jewelry and watches earlier this month, CBP reported last week.The first shipment came from Shenzen, China and was heading to a private residence in Norcross, Georgia, an Atlanta suburb.Though the declared value was $315, the package contained 171 pieces of jewelry and watches, deemed counterfeit by the CBP’s Centers of Excellence and Expertise.The pieces were labeled as Versace, Michael Kors, Cartier, Salvatore Ferragamo, Dior, Tiffany & Co., Bulgari, Armani, Hugo Boss, Burberry, Hublot, Patek Phillippe, Audemars Piguet, Louis Vuitton, Fossil, Omega, and Rolex.If genuine, the items’ value would have been nearly $8.5 million, CBP said.A second shipment arrived in Cincinnati via a freight forwarder in Hong Kong and was headed to an individual in West Palm Beach, Florida.This package contained 113 counterfeit Cartier bracelets, which, if genuine, would be worth $1.17 million.“These large seizures illustrate the work our officers do every day to protect our country, its citizens, and the economy,” said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie in a press release about the discoveries.“Our officers are dedicated to preventing counterfeiters from defrauding consumers and legitimate businesses.”