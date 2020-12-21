National Jeweler

Customs Seizes Nearly $10M in Counterfeit Jewelry, Watches

By Lenore Fedow
lenore.fedow@nationaljeweler.com
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati seized two packages of counterfeit jewelry and watches earlier this month. (Image courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Cincinnati—U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati seized two shipments of counterfeit jewelry and watches earlier this month, CBP reported last week.

The first shipment came from Shenzen, China and was heading to a private residence in Norcross, Georgia, an Atlanta suburb.

Though the declared value was $315, the package contained 171 pieces of jewelry and watches, deemed counterfeit by the CBP’s Centers of Excellence and Expertise.

The pieces were labeled as Versace, Michael Kors, Cartier, Salvatore Ferragamo, Dior, Tiffany & Co., Bulgari, Armani, Hugo Boss, Burberry, Hublot, Patek Phillippe, Audemars Piguet, Louis Vuitton, Fossil, Omega, and Rolex.

If genuine, the items’ value would have been nearly $8.5 million, CBP said.

A second shipment arrived in Cincinnati via a freight forwarder in Hong Kong and was headed to an individual in West Palm Beach, Florida.

This package contained 113 counterfeit Cartier bracelets, which, if genuine, would be worth $1.17 million.

“These large seizures illustrate the work our officers do every day to protect our country, its citizens, and the economy,” said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie in a press release about the discoveries.


“Our officers are dedicated to preventing counterfeiters from defrauding consumers and legitimate businesses.”


TAGS:   Crime
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy