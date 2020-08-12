Kaiser Time Now Has a Digital Strategy Consultant

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

New York—Kaiser Time is now offering online strategy consultations to retailers through a partnership with Thornton Digital Consulting and its founder and president, Deana Thornton.Thornton has more than a decade of experience working with Fortune 500 retailers to build and grow their digital presence through integrated marketing, merchandising and customer experience strategies.She can analyze jewelry retailers’ current strategy and help them improve web optimization, customer relationship management, multi-channel campaign strategies, digital analytics, marketing automation and their e-commerce strategy.Thornton’s clients include Mailchimp and Saks Fifth Avenue.In a press release announcing the partnership, Kaiser Time said it saw an opportunity to help retailers with their online presence as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of nonessential businesses and has shifted more shopping online.The partnership marries Kaiser Time’s insights into the world of jewelry and watch retail with Thornton’s expertise in the digital space.“We are so excited to be able to work with Deana in offering our retail partners the knowledge and know-how to position themselves for success in this new retail climate,” said Steve Kaiser, president of Kaiser Time Inc.“In order for our industry to be competitive in a digital marketplace, there is a crucial need to facilitate the development of a more sophisticated online presence at the retail level. By working closely with Deana, we can develop strategic solutions that are catered to the unique needs of our industry.” Kaiser Time also offers Kaiser Education, which provides educational content for watches within retail and wholesale channels, creates curriculum for professional development in the retail channel, and creates custom timepiece education courses for the wholesale channel, and Kaiser Distribution, which provides distribution channel expertise in the watch and jewelry channels.For more information about Kaiser Time’s partnership with Thornton Digital Consulting, or to schedule an initial consultation, contact Michelle Orman ator 646-302-5521.