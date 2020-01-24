National Jeweler

Ann Arnold, Isabella Fiske Create Holocaust Education Foundation

The Schonwetter family, from left to right: Ann Arnold, Mark Schonwetter, Isabella Fiske and Luba Schonwetter. Daughters Ann and Isabella have established a Holocaust education foundation in honor of their father.
Livingston, N.J.—Jewelry executive Ann Arnold and her sister, jewelry designer Isabella Fiske, have started The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation in honor of their father.

The organization’s mission is to provide support and funding for teachers at schools across the country to include Holocaust education in their lesson plans. The funds can be used for purchasing educational materials, subsidizing field trips, or covering the costs of speakers, assemblies and programs.

As a Jewish child in Poland during the Holocaust, Mark Schonwetter, along with his mother and sister, hid in the forests and others’ homes to avoid persecution. In 1961, Schonwetter arrived in the United States with five dollars in hand, unable to speak English.

He took a job sweeping the floors at a jewelry factory and his English improved as he worked his way up through the company ranks.

Schonwetter was promoted to factory manager within five years. He purchased Lieberfarb, a wedding ring and bridal jewelry company, five years after that.

He ran the company for more than 40 years with help from his daughters, but is now retired.

Ann, the chief strategy officer at Buyers Intelligence Group, wrote “Together: A Journey for Survival,” a book retelling her father’s story that was published in 2016.

After the book came out, Schonwetter and his daughters began sharing his story with students and adults throughout the Northeast.


They found a major obstacle schools face in teaching about the Holocaust is budget restraints, which is why they created the Mark Schonwetter foundation. The foundation’s website points out that only 12 states mandate Holocaust education in schools.

To learn more or apply for a grant, visit the foundation’s website.


TAGS:   Education
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy