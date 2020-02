Coach’s Corner: 28 of My Favorite Sales Quotes

Today I have decided to feature some of my top inspirational sales quotes for you to read, share and remember.Quotes, to me, are those little reminders that we all need now and then, and some are powerful enough to inspire us for the whole week.I hope some of these resonate with you too.“Challenges are what make life interesting, and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.” – Joshua J. Marine“The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle.” – Steve Jobs“The pain you feel today is the strength you feel tomorrow. For every challenge encountered, there is opportunity for growth.” – Unknown“There are no traffic jams on the extra mile.” ― Zig Ziglar“It’s not who you know, it’s who knows you.” ― Jeffrey Gitomer“Value the relationship more than your quota.” ― Jeffrey Gitomer“Without hustle, your talent will only get you so far.” ― Gary Vaynerchuk“It is not your customer’s job to remember you. It is your obligation and responsibility to make sure they don’t have the chance to forget you.” ― Patricia Fripp“Approach each customer with the idea of helping him or her to solve a problem or achieve a goal, not of selling a product or service.” ― Brian Tracy“Once you understand that selling is an educational process for the buyer and closing represents graduate school for you, your career will move into high gear.” ― Zig Ziglar“You must niche to get rich.” — Melinda Emerson“So many of us are harboring unrecognized brilliance that could help many more people.” — Amanda Littlejohn“Dedicate more time to actually selling versus planning to sell.” — Lisa NicholsEverybody needs encouragement once in a while, no matter how devoted they are to their profession.Use my list of inspirational quotes to keep you and your team fired up to reach your sales goals all year round.And, of course, don’t forget two of my favorite sales quotes … if you’ve been in one of my workshops, then you’ve heard these from me multiple times: “Sell with a story,” and “You’ve got this!”Pat Henneberry is president of consulting and sales training company The Jewelry Coach and an advocate for natural diamonds. Reach her at 512-203-3414, via her website , or on Facebook Twitter or LinkedIn