Coach’s Corner: 28 of My Favorite Sales Quotes
Today I have decided to feature some of my top inspirational sales quotes for you to read, share and remember.
Quotes, to me, are those little reminders that we all need now and then, and some are powerful enough to inspire us for the whole week.
I hope some of these resonate with you too.
“Just know, when you truly want success, you’ll never give up on it. No matter how bad the situation may get.” – Unknown
“Challenges are what make life interesting, and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.” – Joshua J. Marine
“Good things come to those who wait. Greater things come to those who get off their ass and do anything to make it happen.” – Unknown
“The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle.” – Steve Jobs
“Don’t worry about failures, worry about the chances you miss when you don’t even try.” – Jack Canfield
“The pain you feel today is the strength you feel tomorrow. For every challenge encountered, there is opportunity for growth.” – Unknown
“Self-confidence is the most attractive quality a person can have. How can anyone see how awesome you are if you can’t see it yourself?” – Unknown
“There are no traffic jams on the extra mile.” ― Zig Ziglar
“Make a customer, not a sale.” ― Katherine Barchetti
“It’s not who you know, it’s who knows you.” ― Jeffrey Gitomer
“Yesterday’s home runs don’t win today’s games.” ― Babe Ruth
“Value the relationship more than your quota.” ― Jeffrey Gitomer
“You will get all you want in life if you help enough other people get what they want.” ― Zig Ziglar
“Without hustle, your talent will only get you so far.” ― Gary Vaynerchuk
“It’s not about having the right opportunities. It’s about handling the opportunities right.” ― Mark Hunter
“It is not your customer’s job to remember you. It is your obligation and responsibility to make sure they don’t have the chance to forget you.” ― Patricia Fripp
“Show up early, treat people with respect and perform at the highest levels until the world can’t deny you.” ― Grant Cardone
“Approach each customer with the idea of helping him or her to solve a problem or achieve a goal, not of selling a product or service.” ― Brian Tracy
“Most people think selling is the same as talking but the most effective salespeople know that listening is the most important part of their job.” ― Roy Bartell
“Once you understand that selling is an educational process for the buyer and closing represents graduate school for you, your career will move into high gear.” ― Zig Ziglar
“Allow other people to speak first; the important factor is not who talks, it’s who listens.” — Ilana Eberson
“You must niche to get rich.” — Melinda Emerson
“People don’t buy because what you do is awesome. People buy because it makes them feel awesome.” — Tara Gentile
“So many of us are harboring unrecognized brilliance that could help many more people.” — Amanda Littlejohn
“When you present the value of your products and services in a clear, compelling way, then you’ve tackled 90 percent of objections.” — Nancy Marmolejo
“Dedicate more time to actually selling versus planning to sell.” — Lisa Nichols
The Bottom Line
Everybody needs encouragement once in a while, no matter how devoted they are to their profession.
Use my list of inspirational quotes to keep you and your team fired up to reach your sales goals all year round.
And, of course, don’t forget two of my favorite sales quotes … if you’ve been in one of my workshops, then you’ve heard these from me multiple times: “Sell with a story,” and “You’ve got this!”
Pat Henneberry is president of consulting and sales training company The Jewelry Coach and an advocate for natural diamonds. Reach her at 512-203-3414, via her website, or on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.
