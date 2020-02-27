Borsheims Promotes Jaci Stuifbergen to Marketing Manager

Omaha, Neb.—Borsheims has promoted Jaci Stuifbergen to the role of marketing manager.In her new position, Stuifbergen will manage the retailer’s marketing department, strategies, programs and campaigns.This will include guiding the store’s print and catalog production, digital advertising and social media, as well as various events like the Berkshire Hathaway shareholders weekend and its year-long celebration this year in honor of its 150th anniversary.Stuifbergen started at Borsheims as a marketing and event specialist in 2012 before being promoted to senior marketing and event specialist in 2018.A graduate of the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, Stuifbergen also is a former president of the Omaha chapter of the American Marketing Association and a graduate of ICAN’s Defining Leadership Program.She lives in Omaha, Nebraska with her husband, two children and two dogs.Borsheims was founded in 1870 in downtown Omaha and has been a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway since 1989.Today, it is located in a 62,500-square-foot space offering watches, china and jewelry repair and design.