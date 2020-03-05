ERA, IJO Partner on Sales Data Program
New York—Buying group International Jewelers Organization (IJO) is partnering with Edge Retail Academy (ERA) to provide special services to members.
At the IJO winter jewelry trade show, concluded this week in Colorado Springs, Colorado, ERA co-Founder and President David Brown and IJO CEO and President Jeff Roberts outlined a number of benefits the partnership would provide.
With IJO, ERA will offer a “community of sales data” to help its members by letting them easily see their best-selling vendors, categories and products, and compare key performance indicators to other IJO members, the companies said in a joint press release.
They are also offering a special retirement readiness program.
“We worked hard to put together the most comprehensive program we could to benefit our IJO jewelers and vendors,” said Roberts.
“We, here at IJO, are excited to help all our members to grow stronger, smarter and more efficient.”
To assist in these programs, IJO member Stephen Barnes has joined ERA as a business advisor, working specifically with IJO members.
Barnes works for his family’s business, Barnes Jewelers, and has been an IJO member for over two decades.
“Bringing Stephen on board as a business advisor is a natural fit,” Brown said.
“Stephen has been an advanced Edge software user since 2003 and an Edge Retail Academy client himself since 2005. He will be able to convey the strategies that ERA provides, with clear examples from his own experiences.”
At the IJO winter jewelry trade show, concluded this week in Colorado Springs, Colorado, ERA co-Founder and President David Brown and IJO CEO and President Jeff Roberts outlined a number of benefits the partnership would provide.
With IJO, ERA will offer a “community of sales data” to help its members by letting them easily see their best-selling vendors, categories and products, and compare key performance indicators to other IJO members, the companies said in a joint press release.
They are also offering a special retirement readiness program.
“We worked hard to put together the most comprehensive program we could to benefit our IJO jewelers and vendors,” said Roberts.
“We, here at IJO, are excited to help all our members to grow stronger, smarter and more efficient.”
To assist in these programs, IJO member Stephen Barnes has joined ERA as a business advisor, working specifically with IJO members.
Barnes works for his family’s business, Barnes Jewelers, and has been an IJO member for over two decades.
“Bringing Stephen on board as a business advisor is a natural fit,” Brown said.
“Stephen has been an advanced Edge software user since 2003 and an Edge Retail Academy client himself since 2005. He will be able to convey the strategies that ERA provides, with clear examples from his own experiences.”
Get the Daily News >