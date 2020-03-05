National Jeweler

ERA, IJO Partner on Sales Data Program

Stephen Barnes (left) has joined ERA as a business advisor specific to his fellow IJO members. He’s pictured here alongside ERA Director of Operations Becka Johnson Kibby and co-Founder and President David Brown.
New York—Buying group International Jewelers Organization (IJO) is partnering with Edge Retail Academy (ERA) to provide special services to members.

At the IJO winter jewelry trade show, concluded this week in Colorado Springs, Colorado, ERA co-Founder and President David Brown and IJO CEO and President Jeff Roberts outlined a number of benefits the partnership would provide.

With IJO, ERA will offer a “community of sales data” to help its members by letting them easily see their best-selling vendors, categories and products, and compare key performance indicators to other IJO members, the companies said in a joint press release.

They are also offering a special retirement readiness program.

“We worked hard to put together the most comprehensive program we could to benefit our IJO jewelers and vendors,” said Roberts.

“We, here at IJO, are excited to help all our members to grow stronger, smarter and more efficient.”

To assist in these programs, IJO member Stephen Barnes has joined ERA as a business advisor, working specifically with IJO members.

Barnes works for his family’s business, Barnes Jewelers, and has been an IJO member for over two decades.


“Bringing Stephen on board as a business advisor is a natural fit,” Brown said.

“Stephen has been an advanced Edge software user since 2003 and an Edge Retail Academy client himself since 2005. He will be able to convey the strategies that ERA provides, with clear examples from his own experiences.”


TAGS:   Career Moves & Milestones , Retail
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources



Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy