Jewelers Mutual Expands with New Dallas Office

Jewelers Mutual has expanded its offices for the first time outside of Wisconsin with a new space in Dallas; seen here is an interior shot.
Neenah, Wis.—Jewelers Mutual Group has expanded with a new office in Dallas.

The company said its opening allows it to further develop its services and technology platform so it can better meet the growing needs of its customers.

Jewelers Mutual has been headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin since 1913, serving customers across the U.S. and Canada.

The new Dallas office marks its first geographic expansion.

The 6,200-square-foot space is in Mockingbird Station, a center which contains several restaurants and shops and connects to the DART rail and popular biking and walking path University Crossing Trail.

Jewelers Mutual currently employs about 25 people in its Dallas facility but noted they will hire more.

“Adding a Dallas location and leveraging its advanced tech talent allows Jewelers Mutual to take jewelry protection to the next level,” said Adam Gerety, vice president of platform operations.

“As generations grow up and consumers’ needs for jewelry protection and security evolve, it’s important for us to anticipate the best way to serve our expanding customer base and continue innovating our products and services.”



