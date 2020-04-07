National Jeweler

Jeweler Randy Flatau Dies at 70 of COVID-19 Complications

By Lenore Fedow
Jeweler Randy Flatau, 70, died last week of COVID-19 complications. (Image courtesy of Broussard’s Mortuary)
Beaumont, Texas—Jeweler Randy Flatau, 70, of Randy’s Fine Jewelers in Beaumont, Texas, died last week from complications related to COVID-19.

Flatau was the second person to die of COVID-19 complications in the area, according to a local report.

Flatau had underlying health conditions and no known travel history, noted the Beaumont Public Health Department in a statement.

His family reached out to the local news to stress the seriousness of the virus and encourage those with symptoms to get tested.

Those who knew Flatau shared memories of him on an online obituary page, remembering him as an “exceptional person” with a “glowing personality.”

“We could always count on his friendly face and kindness,” wrote one commenter.

He made the local news in 2012 after a shootout with a robber who had entered his store, following a robbery by a group of men the previous month.

Flatau was shot once in the leg and held the robber, who was also shot, at gunpoint until police officers arrived.

A family service for Mr. Flatau will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Beaumont.





