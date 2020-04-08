Diamond Dealer Manny Gordon Dies of COVID-19

New York—Beloved diamond dealer Emanuel “Manny” Gordon died on April 7 of COVID-19.He was 79.The namesake founder of Manny Gordon Trading was born in Brooklyn, New York’s Williamsburg neighborhood, the youngest of eight children to parents Isaac and Dora Gordon.From humble beginnings, each sibling found success in their various chosen professions.Manny Gordon got his start in the jewelry industry working as a traveling salesman for GC&G before joining his brother-in-law, famed diamond dealer William Goldberg, in the diamond business.Goldberg “was like a big brother to Manny,” the company said in an Instagram post.In addition to their family connection, the two became close friends and, eventually, business partners.In 1984, Gordon opened Manny Gordon Trading, working alongside his daughter Patrice and son Josh until his death.A representative for William Goldberg Diamonds called Gordon “a man of exceptional integrity.”He was highly respected in the diamond industry, with friends from New York to Geneva to Hong Kong.“He was also a man of great kindness and generosity. Whenever he walked into a room he made everyone feel special and loved,” William Goldberg Diamonds said. “There was nothing he wouldn’t do for the people he loved.”Gordon was preceded in death by brothers Eli and Shimon, and sisters Gertrude and Beatrice.He is survived by his wife Stephanie; four children, Patrice, Isa, Josh and Noah; one granddaughter, Madyson; one brother, Sidney; and two sisters, Lili and Beverly.