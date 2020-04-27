On Data: A 5-Point Reopening Checklist

Fast-sellers. Commit to replenishing your fast-sellers. This is the very product driving revenue and creating cash flow. Memo. If memo is currently a successful part of your business model, then do not just blindly send it all back. You could find yourself starving your top-performing categories and vendors. Instead, do an analysis. Make sure your memo doesn’t compete with your assets, and never have aged memo except for the pieces generating orders. Aged. Given that cash flow is king, have a plan of action in place to aggressively target your aged inventory. Plan a clearance sale for your non-performing product. Your goal should be to recoup as much of your investment as possible and as quickly as possible. You should have a list of strategies ready to go for both reopening and ongoing management of aged inventory. Have conversations with your vendors. Collaborate on a preliminary sales plan and inventory goal for the remainder of 2020 you both feel comfortable working toward under these current circumstances.

