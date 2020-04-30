Jewelers of America’s Certifications Now Available Online
New York—Jewelers of America has moved its certification programs online to accommodate all the jewelry professionals who are now working remotely, the trade organization announced Thursday.
JA offers Professional Certification at two designations in two categories.
They are being offered for a limited-time price of $25 per exam (down from $55 per exam) and include the following.
--JA Certified Sales Professional (CSP) Level 1: entry-level jewelry sales personnel with about one year’s experience
--JA Certified Senior Sales Professional (CSSP) Level 2: moderate to advanced sales skills and knowledge of a jewelry sales professional, completion of CSP Level 1 is required
--JA Certified Management Professional (CMP) Level 1: entry-level jewelry management personnel with about one year’s experience; reflective of what is commonly needed to manage stores in a multi-unit operation
--JA Certified Senior Management Professional (CSMP) Level 2: managers of independently owned stores, who must address concerns such as financing, advertising and pricing. Completion of Level 1 CMP is required.
“We have been working to get our certification programs online, and we knew that now was the time,” JA President and CEO David J. Bonaparte said in a press release announcing the move.
“Jewelers have been using this forced downtime for education, enhancing their digital footprint and building for a solid business once their doors reopen. Certification is one more way jewelers can be better prepared for success tomorrow.”
For more information on certifications or to register, please visit Jewelers.org.
National Jeweler is a for-profit subsidiary of Jewelers of America, which purchased the publication in 2015. The two organizations act independently of each other.
JA offers Professional Certification at two designations in two categories.
They are being offered for a limited-time price of $25 per exam (down from $55 per exam) and include the following.
--JA Certified Sales Professional (CSP) Level 1: entry-level jewelry sales personnel with about one year’s experience
--JA Certified Senior Sales Professional (CSSP) Level 2: moderate to advanced sales skills and knowledge of a jewelry sales professional, completion of CSP Level 1 is required
--JA Certified Management Professional (CMP) Level 1: entry-level jewelry management personnel with about one year’s experience; reflective of what is commonly needed to manage stores in a multi-unit operation
--JA Certified Senior Management Professional (CSMP) Level 2: managers of independently owned stores, who must address concerns such as financing, advertising and pricing. Completion of Level 1 CMP is required.
“We have been working to get our certification programs online, and we knew that now was the time,” JA President and CEO David J. Bonaparte said in a press release announcing the move.
“Jewelers have been using this forced downtime for education, enhancing their digital footprint and building for a solid business once their doors reopen. Certification is one more way jewelers can be better prepared for success tomorrow.”
For more information on certifications or to register, please visit Jewelers.org.
National Jeweler is a for-profit subsidiary of Jewelers of America, which purchased the publication in 2015. The two organizations act independently of each other.
Get the Daily News >