Jewelers Mutual Names New CFO

Neenah, Wis.—Jewelers Mutual Group has appointed banking executive Sumit Dangi as its new chief financial officer and treasurer.

Previously, Dangi was CFO and senior vice president at HSBC Global, overseeing revenue growth, financials, operational planning, and vendor management.

The new position will combine both Dangi’s professional and personal experience, as his family has been in the jewelry business for four generations.

“Sumit is a great addition to the team and will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience. We are excited to have a leader who exemplifies our cultural goals and demonstrates an appreciation for the jewelry industry we serve,” said Scott Murphy, Jewelers Mutual president and CEO, in a press release announcing Dangi’s appointment.

Kathryn Sieman held the position previously but departed the company in 2017. The position has remained unfilled since then, a company spokesperson confirmed in an email to National Jeweler.

The insurer recently expanded its footprint with a new 6,200-square-foot office in Dallas.