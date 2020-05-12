National Jeweler

Jewelry Repair Enterprises CEO Gerry Weber Retires

By Lenore Fedow
Gerry Weber has stepped down as CEO of Jewelry Repair Enterprises, the company behind more than 150 Fast-Fix Jewelry and Watch Repairs locations.
Boca Raton, Fla.—Gerry Weber has retired as CEO of Jewelry Repair Enterprises after five years with the company.

“I am looking forward to being able to focus more of my time on my family who have supported me for so many years,” said Weber in a statement to National Jeweler.

The Florida-based company operates more than 150 franchise Fast-Fix Jewelry and Watch Repairs location across 26 states and in Ireland.

President and major shareholder Greg Diem will take the lead in lieu of finding a new CEO. Weber will act as an advisor.

Previously, Weber worked for AutoNation and Blockbuster. He served as an advisor to Jewelry Repair Enterprises before stepping in as CEO in 2015.

“Working with Gerry was very insightful,” said Maria del Moral, marketing manager at Fast-Fix Jewelry and Watch Repairs, in an interview with National Jeweler.

“He has an immense amount of experience in franchising,” she said, adding that Weber was dedicated to the franchisees and promoting their businesses, making a point of visiting them.

Weber is also an animal welfare advocate, formerly serving on the board and executive committee of the Humane Society of Broward County in Florida.

President Greg Diem has been with the company since 2012 when it was acquired by Pine Tree Equity, a Miami-based private equity firm, where he was a managing director and operating partner.

Diem and two other shareholders then acquired Fast-Fix from the private equity firm in March 2018.

He took on a management position the following year.

“We are so appreciative of all Gerry has contributed to our company as now we steer toward future growth,” Diem said.

The company has been operating under adapted hours, depending on local government recommendations, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.





