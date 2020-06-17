Kendra Bridelle Joins Judith Ripka as VP of Sales

New York—Xcel Brands has announced the appointment of jewelry industry veteran Kendra Bridelle to the newly created role of vice president of sales for its Judith Ripka brand.

The appointment was effective June 15. Bridelle reports to Judith Ripka President Janice Winter.

In her role, Bridelle will oversee the development and expansion of the Judith Ripka wholesale jewelry business.

She brings more than 20 years of experience in sales and new business development to the position, including senior leadership roles at Freida Rothman, Montblanc and Robert Lee Morris.

Winter said: “With the dynamic changes in the jewelry industry and Kendra’s experience, we are confident she is the ideal person to introduce the new collections to the market.”

Robert D’Loren, chairman and CEO of parent company Xcel Brands, said: “I am extremely excited by the progress we have made in this business since we transitioned the business from a licensing model to a vertical operation under our control.

“Our design teams are developing magnificent products and our fully developed technology platform consisting of 3-D design, consumer insight testing, PLM/ERP, retail POS, and e-commerce systems position us well to lead in the industry. I am delighted that Kendra has joined us.”

New York-based Xcel Brands acquired Judith Ripka in 2014.