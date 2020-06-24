Houston Jeweler Donates Over 1,000 Pins to Health Care Workers

Houston—A jeweler with ties to Italy and the United States has been gifting a handmade pin to health care workers as a token of his appreciation for their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Valobra Master Jewelers has given away over 1,000 18-karat gold-plated sterling silver “Defeating the Virus” pins.

Owner and fourth-generation jeweler Franco Valobra hails from Italy. Valobra Master Jewelers has a boutique in Houston as well as showrooms in New Orleans and Lugano, Switzerland.

The pins are produced in the Houston workshop and depict the caduceus, a symbol with wings and intertwined snakes found in ancient Greek mythology and often associated with medicine in current times.

The pins feature a red garnet, which Valobra Master Jewelers said is associated with healing and crisis resolution, per a press release.

Valobra and his team began sending pins to medical professionals in almost every state, as well as countries around the world, like Israel, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Singapore.



A medical professional shows off their “Defeating the Virus” pin, handmade and gifted from Valobra Master Jewelers.

The company is accepting emailed nominations at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

He originally envisioned capping the project at 1,000 pins, but has since surpassed that number and plans to keep going.

“As it is hard to stay idle in this perilous time, we, at Valobra Master Jewelers decided to create a symbol of the fight against the coronavirus,” said Valobra.

“We must show all the brave men and women in our nation, and indeed around the world, who are risking their lives while fighting the virus … and in the labs searching for a cure that we are grateful beyond words. This pin shall represent their sacrifice, hard work and commitment, never to be forgotten.”

Valobra shared a comment from one health care worker at Texas Children’s Hospital who received a pin.

She said: “To me, the pin is a symbol of being appreciated and recognized on the front line. As respiratory therapists, we are rarely mentioned in the fight against COVID-19, but we stand with the warriors of the frontline and we are an essential component for the patients. This pin makes me feel appreciated. Thank you for the honor of letting me wear it.”