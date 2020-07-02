The Plumb Club Elects New Board Leaders

New York—The Plumb Club recently held its first general membership meeting, during which members voted on board positions.

On June 23, they added Kristie Nicolosi to the board. She is the president and CEO of The Kingswood Company, a supplier of private-label fine jewelry care products.

Nicolosi has also served as a board member and treasurer for the Women’s Jewelry Association and as board member and treasurer of The Women’s Fund of Central Ohio.

Newly appointed to the Plumb Club executive committee as secretary is Corinna Bhasin, vice president and general manager of fine merchandising and manufacturing supply company FD Worldwide Merchandise Group.

Meanwhile, Roger Forman, owner of children’s jewelry manufacturer Marathon Company, will return to the role of treasurer from his previous appointment as secretary.

Also returning to the board for a second two-year term is A.J. Tosyali, president of Benchmark Wedding Rings, and Pranav Shah, CEO of KGS Jewels.

Michael Lerche, president of GoldStar Jewellery, will complete his final one-year term as president, and Sam Sandberg, chairman at A. Jaffe, will continue as vice president.

Leaving the board after reaching his six-year term limit is Michael Langhammer, CEO of Quality Gold.