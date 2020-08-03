5 Retail Trends on Our Radar

Small-scale and physical, something customers have to come into stores, visit brand websites or attend events to encounter;

Authentic and ownable, acting as an extension of the brand itself;

Valuable in augmenting the core transaction and overall experience, not just existing for the sake of having a micro-experience; and

Manageable for the retailer, while still being scalable.

American Girl immerses customers with micro-experiences in its stores, like the ‘70s-themed “Julie’s World.”

The American Girl Doll Hospital is a micro-experience perfect for patching up a well-loved friend.

Pops of greenery add color at M. Flynn.

Sisters Megan and Moria Flynn strive to give their jewelry store, M. Flynn, that “welcome home” vibe.