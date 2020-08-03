Jewelers of America Board Elects New Director
New York—Jewelers of America has announced Robert Marks as a new board director.
Marks is the president of Rogers Jewelry Co., headquartered in Modesto, California.
The JA board elected him to his new role in July at its annual membership meeting.
Marks is a third-generation jeweler and joined the family business, Rogers Jewelry Co., in 1979.
He serves on the board of directors at Nevada Retail Network Self-Insurance Group, Nevada Retail Risk Management Association, and Advancing Vibrant Communities.
He is a past president and former treasurer of the California Jewelers Association, and past president and current treasurer of the Leading Jewelers Guild.
He joins the JA board alongside the other directors, who are as follows:
Holly Wesche, chair, Wesche Jewelers;
Robert F. Moeller II, chair-elect, R.F. Moeller Jeweler;
Karen Goracke, vice chair, Borsheims;
Coleman Clark, vice chair, BC Clark Jewelers;
Craig Rottenberg, treasurer, Long’s Jewelers;
Matthew Rosenheim, secretary, Tiny Jewel Box;
John Henne, past board chair, Henne Jewelers;
Mike Alexander, Jewelers Mutual;
Chad Berg, Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry;
Lawrence Bock, Bachendorf’s;
David Bouffard, Signet Jewelers Ltd.;
Caryl Capeci, Chow Tai Fook, North America;
Ronda Daily, Bremer Jewelry;
Peter Engel, Fred Meyer Jewelers;
Elise Greenberg, Greenberg’s Jewelers;
Camile Hannoush, Hannoush Jewelers;
Simon Katz, Simons Jewelers;
Chuck Kuba, Iowa Diamond;
Lenny Kramer, Leo Schachter;
Joseph Molfese, Bella Cosa Jewelers;
Steve Padis, Padis Jewelry;
Stan Razny, Razny Jewelers;
Tobey Ritchie, Harry Ritchie’s; and
Steve Velasquez, Madison Jewelers.
