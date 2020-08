Jewelers of America Board Elects New Director

New York—Jewelers of America has announcedas a new board director.Marks is the president of Rogers Jewelry Co. , headquartered in Modesto, California.The JA board elected him to his new role in July at its annual membership meeting.Marks is a third-generation jeweler and joined the family business, Rogers Jewelry Co., in 1979.He serves on the board of directors at Nevada Retail Network Self-Insurance Group, Nevada Retail Risk Management Association, and Advancing Vibrant Communities.He is a past president and former treasurer of the California Jewelers Association, and past president and current treasurer of the Leading Jewelers Guild.He joins the JA board alongside the other directors, who are as follows:, chair, Wesche Jewelers;, chair-elect, R.F. Moeller Jeweler;, vice chair, Borsheims;, vice chair, BC Clark Jewelers;, treasurer, Long’s Jewelers;, secretary, Tiny Jewel Box;, past board chair, Henne Jewelers;, Jewelers Mutual;, Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry;, Bachendorf’s;, Signet Jewelers Ltd.;, Chow Tai Fook, North America;, Bremer Jewelry;, Fred Meyer Jewelers;, Greenberg’s Jewelers;, Hannoush Jewelers;, Simons Jewelers;, Iowa Diamond;, Leo Schachter;, Bella Cosa Jewelers;, Padis Jewelry;, Razny Jewelers;, Harry Ritchie’s; and, Madison Jewelers.