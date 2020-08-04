Jewelers Mutual Executive Joins JSA Board

Jamie Luce

New York—During the Jewelers’ Security Alliance’s first board meeting by video conference on July 27, Jamie Luce, executive vice president of Jewelers Mutual Group, was elected to its board of directors.Steve Kaiser, JSA chairman, said Luce’s impressive insurance background and commitment to jewelry industry security made him the perfect person to advance the 35-year crime prevention partnership of Jewelers Mutual and JSA.In his role at JM, Luce is responsible for insurance services, commercial and personal lines, and loss prevention operations.Prior to joining the company, he spent 23 years in property and casualty insurance in roles at Liberty Mutual, Wausau, American International Group and other firms.“I am very excited to join this extremely venerable and relevant organization,” Luce said.“Since joining the jewelry industry, I have been so impressed with how much JSA does every day to help jewelers protect themselves and work with law enforcement to support prosecution of crime against them. Safety and security is foundational to how our industry works, and no one does more to ensure those principals than JSA.”