Fink’s Jewelers Adds to the Family with Acquisition

Roanoke, Va.—Fink’s Jewelers has acquired another well-known family business—Chattanooga, Tennessee’s Rone Regency Jewelers.

Rone Regency Jewelers opened in 1944. Current owners Bob and Sherry Mason took ownership in 2006.

When Fink’s owners Marc and Matthew Fink first met with Bob Mason, both sides said they knew the partnership was a perfect match.

“Both Bob and I have decades of experience in the jewelry business. Not only do we have similar personalities, we both share a common goal—to provide superior value and service to our customers,” Marc Fink said.

Rather than stepping away from the business, Mason has decided to stay on to work with Fink’s. He will transition to the sales floor and concentrate on what he loves most: working with customers.

Fink’s said it also offered positions to the rest of Rone Regency’s current sales staff.

The Chattanooga retailer is now officially owned by Fink’s, but its store signage won’t change until mid-October.

Fink’s said it has a robust marketing plan in place through the month of October to transition the name, with plans to operate officially under the Fink’s Jewelers moniker on or before Nov. 1.



A rendering of the building with Fink’s branding

Fink’s plans to give the building’s exterior a slight facelift and add its branding but noted the interior will stay much the same.

It will, however, expand its current offerings and introduce new designers, like Roberto Coin, Mikimoto, Tudor and Fink’s private label brand, The Sabel Collection. It also will introduce Chattanooga to David Yurman with a new shop-in-shop dedicated to the brand.

Nathan Fink founded Fink’s Jewelers in 1930, and it continues to be owned and operated by the third and fourth generation of the founding family.

With the addition of Rone Regency, Fink’s now has 10 locations across Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee. The retailer was tied at no. 43 in National Jeweler’s 2019 list of Top 50 Specialty Jewelers.