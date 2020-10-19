National Jeweler

How One Jeweler’s House Landed Her on ‘Tamron Hall’

By Michelle Graff
This file photo from National Jeweler’s 2019 Retailer Hall of Fame issue shows Cathy Calhoun in her Pennsylvania home, which is an old bank building that she converted. The jeweler’s unusual abode just earned her more airtime, this time on “Tamron Hall.”
New York—The jeweler who lives in an old bank was on TV, again.

Tamron Hall, the Emmy-winning broadcast journalist who now has a self-titled talk show on ABC, aired an episode Friday focusing on “Outrageous Homes.”

There was a family in rural Missouri whose home is partially constructed out of grain bins, a couple with two children who reside in a refurbished school bus and … Cathy Calhoun, whose Spring City, Pennsylvania home is a 148-year-old former bank.

The jeweler bought the National Bank of Spring City building, where she once worked as a teller, in 1990.

Over the course of a couple years, she converted the circa 1872 structure into a home, retaining as many of the original features as possible, including the vaults.

Like she showed the audience tuned into Hall’s show Friday, one was crafted into an entertainment center while the other has become a bar.

“I look at it and I think, Sinatra,” Hall said. “It just gives me this flow of elegance.”

Calhoun’s bank-turned-home has made its way onto TV a number of times already, including two different shows on HGTV and Netflix’s 2018 series “Amazing Interiors.”

But this time, it all happened very fast.

Calhoun said the show’s producers called her Monday and the segment was filmed just three days later, on Thursday.

ABC couldn’t send out a crew because of COVID-19 restrictions, so what aired was a combination of footage shot on an iPhone 11 and a Skype interview with Hall.

This presented a bit of an obstacle, since Calhoun lives in an older structure that was built for security, not Wi-Fi connectivity.

Hall shared this fact with viewers at the top of the segment, remarking to the jeweler that slow internet is one of the downsides to living in an old bank building.

“It’s the only downside,” Calhoun replied. “It’s a great party house.”

“Tamron Hall” airs weekdays at 10 a.m. Eastern on ABC.

WATCH: Cathy Calhoun on “Tamron Hall”



