What’s the Future of Physical Retail?

Helzberg’s Diamond Room Experience is another tech upgrade for the retailer. It gives customers a high-definition view of their diamond. (Photo courtesy of Dimensional Innovations)

“Right now, retailers need to take advantage of any potential slow time or downtime they have to prepare for the rebirth of their businesses.” — Nicole Leinbach Reyhle, Retail Minded

Tiffany & Co. hopes the modern glass topper planned for its renovated Fifth Avenue flagship will draw more customers. The store is set to reopen in spring 2022. (Photo courtesy of Tiffany & Co.)

Cleaning jewelry before and after every customer try-on has become the norm for jewelry retailers. Here, an employee at a Jared the Galleria of Jewelry store wipes down a diamond necklace.

A Jared employee delivering a purchase to a customer as part of the retailer’s new curbside pickup service

“You don’t want it to become so clinical that it feels icky and the consumer questions, do I need to go there again?” — Melissa Gonzalez, The Lionesque Group