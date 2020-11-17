Borsheims Employee Evie Novak Retires at 98

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Omaha, Neb.—At a time when her peers were heading into retirement, Evie Novak was just getting started.In 1986, at the age of 65, she stepped onto the Borsheims sales floor. Now, at the age of 98, Novak is ready to retire.Novak focused on women’s jewelry and Judith Leiber bags, connecting to customers with her “warm smile and generous eyes,” Borsheims said.“Evie’s giant heart embodies the best of all of us at Borsheims and the best things we can hope to be—kind, resilient, and devoted,” President and CEO Karen Goracke said.“We will miss seeing her smiling face behind the jewelry counter and her institutional knowledge of Borsheims and its customers.”The most memorable aspect of her career is the relationships she built with her coworkers and customers, according to Novak.“I have helped so many wonderful people, probably thousands of people, and I value the relationships we have built,” she said.She recalled meeting one of her most memorable customers in 1996, helping them purchase more than 250 Judith Leiber bags over the last 24 years.The retailer will be celebrating Novak’s retirement via a Zoom call—cake included—on Nov. 20.Well-wishers can reach out to Novak by Nov. 18 via email ator send a card to Borsheims at 120 Regency Parkway, Omaha, NE 68114.