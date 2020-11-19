Jay Siskin, a Respected Industry Figure Known for His Smile, Dies at 70
New York—Jay Brian Siskin, husband of designer Penny Preville and president of the jewelry company that bears her name, died Nov. 15 after battling liver cancer for several months.
He was 70.
Siskin was born Jan. 24, 1950.
He was involved in the business side of Penny Preville essentially since the company’s launch, working for years alongside Penny, who started designing with feathers and beads in the 1970s before graduating to fine materials in the ‘80s.
Over the years, the two built up the business together and, along the way, had two sons and, later, five grandchildren.
At the time of his death, Siskin was president of Penny Preville while the couple’s eldest son, Skyler Siskin, serves as executive vice president.
Siskin was a respected figure in the jewelry industry who was known for his kindness, generosity, larger-than-life personality and ever-present smile.
He also was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend who loved making people smile.
Outside of work, Siskin enjoyed golf, meditation, the arts and making meaningful connections.
The Penny Preville team announced his passing in a statement shared with the industry on Tuesday evening.
“Jay touched so many lives and meant so much to all of us,” the team wrote. “We will always love and miss him more than words can express. His life and memory will be forever cherished and live on in all of our hearts.”
Siskin is survived by his wife, Penny; sons, Skyler (Mara) and Derek (Ali); sister, Susan; stepsiblings Lynda and Lee; mother-in-law, Joyce; and grandchildren, Brendon, Cameron, Cole, Mylo and Freddy; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Sam, and his stepsister, Mitzi.
Funeral services are scheduled to take place this coming Friday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m. EST in Great Neck, New York.
They can be viewed online via this link. (The video image will not appear until the service starts.)
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone and/or to Calvary Hospital.
