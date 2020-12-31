London Jewelers Has a Fresh New Look

London Jewelers renovated flagship location mixes materials and moods to provide a glamorous yet approachable atmosphere. Here, artwork provides a pop of color, as do Gucci accessories on an adjacent wall.

The all-important “Diamond Salon” features seating for relaxed education and perusing.

Manhasset, N.Y.—London Jewelers has taken advantage of pandemic downtime, renovating its flagship location.The fourth-generation, family-owned jeweler showed off its Manhasset, New York flagship’s new look shortly before Christmas.Located in Long Island’s Americana Manhasset shopping center, the new exterior boasts textured glass, illuminated from within the store.The interior, meanwhile, was inspired by the opulent antiques found in a Parisian apartment, the company said in an announcement, married with a clean, modern aesthetic.The entire space features cream and white shades, providing chromatic continuity among its many different sections.There is a “Diamond Salon” and a new VIP room with a special seating area for discreet browsing of timepieces, finished jewelry and loose stones for custom projects.A Bulgari space is dedicated to the brand’s jewelry, timepieces and accessories and new to the remodeled venue is a Chanel fine jewelry area, as well.London Jewelers was founded in 1926 in Glen Cove, New York.Today, the business boasts six stores across the New York metropolitan area, spanning East Hampton, New York to New York City and Short Hills, New Jersey.