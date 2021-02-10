After a Lifetime in Jewelry, Cos Altobelli Retires

Altobelli pinning Bill Boyajian at AGS Conclave in 2013 when Boyajian won the Shipley Award. Altobelli said he attended 50 consecutive Conclaves, from 1969 until the last one in 2019. (There was no Conclave in 2020 due to the pandemic.)

Altobelli with, clockwise from bottom, wife Kelly Altobelli, jeweler Georgie Gleim and jeweler Cathy Calhoun at the Laguna Seca Raceway. In addition to making jewelry, appraising jewelry and skiing, Altobelli also raced a Ferrari for seven years. He won at Laguna Seca in 1981, and retired then and there from racing.