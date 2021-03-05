National Jeweler

‘The Vault’ Is Heading to Florida for 2 Weeks

By Brecken Branstrator
Katherine Jetter offers jewelry lovers a curated selection of modern jewels at her boutique, The Vault. Hamilton Jewelers will offer the retail experience at its Palm Beach location for two weeks this month.
Palm Beach, Fla.—Retailer Hamilton Jewelers has enlisted Katherine Jetter to help it connect with the influx of new, young families relocating in the area.

The jewelry designer launched her eponymous collection at the Couture show in 2008, setting high quality gemstones into modern yet classic designs.

In 2017, she also got into the retail game, opening The Vault on Nantucket.

Located in the Hotel Pippa, the boutique carries contemporary fine jewelry with distinct points-of-view, Jetter selects personally.

She followed up late last year with a Boston offshoot, which also carries fine jewelry selections, accessible via an appointment-only private atelier.

The Vault has collaboration at its core, making a pop-up at Hamilton Jewelers a natural fit.

The retailer has invited Jetter to take over its Worth Avenue location for a two-week pop-up event from March 12-27.

20210305 Hamilton JewelersHamilton Jewelers’ Worth Avenue store in Palm Beach, Florida

The event will feature fine jewelry from brands like Robinson Pelham, Melissa Kaye, and Emily Wheeler, as well as jewels from Jetter’s own line.

They will kick it off with a special event on March 11 to coincide with the Old Bags Luncheon, the primary fundraising event for the Center for Family Services.

Four generations of the Siegel family have run Hamilton Jewelers, which has stores in Princeton, New Jersey and Palm Beach and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, as well as a specialty business division located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.





