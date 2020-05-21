This Survey Shows a Mother’s Day Demand for Jewelry

New York—A recent survey shows the pandemic didn’t negate Mother’s Day gifting for jewelry lovers this year.

In a survey conducted May 11, the day after the holiday, MVI Marketing picked the brains of 405 male and female American fine jewelry consumers with household incomes between $50,000 and $150,00 and a median age of 37.

The findings showed these consumers still purchased or received jewelry and watches for Mother’s Day, despite the economic losses and isolation brought on by the spread of COVID-19.

Of the 83 percent of husbands who bought their female significant others a gift for the occasion, 57 percent opted for jewelry and 13 percent for a watch.

Of the 80 percent of daughters who bought a gift, 31 percent purchased jewelry and 5 percent purchased a watch. Of the 83 percent of sons who bought a gift, 47 percent opted for jewelry and 11 percent opted for a watch.

One obvious shutdown-related shopping effect was the increase in digital spending, with the majority of shoppers buying their presents online.

The majority of online jewelry purchases (48 percent) were from a chain jewelry store, like Tiffany & Co., Zales, Helzberg, etc., while 36 percent of consumers surveyed bought their Mother’s Day jewelry from major e-commerce sites like Amazon, Etsy and Blue Nile.

Online jewelry sales at locally owned fine jewelry stores accounted for 26 percent of purchases, tied with department stores, while big-box stores accounted for 7 percent of jewelry and watch purchases.

The most popular jewelry item was a pendant or necklace, which “far exceeded” other categories, MVI noted.

While yellow gold has been on the rise for the last decade, it officially edged out white gold in the survey, with the former accounting for 42 percent of jewelry purchases and the latter accounting for 33 percent.

Platinum accounted for 16 percent and silver, 14 percent.

Diamonds proved to be the most popular gemstone, comprising 31 percent of the purchases, with colored gemstones at 11 percent and pearls at 6 percent.

The lion’s share of online watch purchases were through online-only retailers (46 percent) followed by chain jewelry and watch stores (42 percent), department stores (27 percent) and, lastly, independent jewelers and big-box stores (each 15 percent).

The average amount spent on jewelry and watches was $450.

Besides jewelry, gift cards were the second most popular gift from husbands, sons and daughters.

Naturally, experiences, trips and memberships were the least popular categories.

Of the women polled who didn’t receive jewelry this Mother’s Day, 28 percent said they would have liked to, while 27 percent said no, they have enough.

For watches, 32 percent of respondents said no, they wouldn’t have liked to receive one as they have enough while 25 percent said yes, they would have liked it.

For more information on the research, visit MVI Marketing’s website.