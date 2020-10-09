National Jeweler

JA, National Jeweler Extend Diversity Survey Deadline

New York—The deadline to take National Jeweler and Jewelers of America’s diversity survey has been extended to Oct. 14.

Launched in September, the survey aims to better understand the experiences of, and opportunities for, Black Americans in the fine jewelry industry.

It focuses on hiring practices, inclusion policies, how incidences of racial discrimination are handled, and how jewelry companies addressed the recent calls for racial justice and equity.

It is open to all jewelry industry members in the U.S.—employees and employers—though National Jeweler and JA would like, at this time, to get more employees to participate.

All answers are anonymous.

The survey can be found here.

 





TAGS:   Surveys
